New Partnership Extends Greenshades' Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services

Jacksonville, FL, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Greenshades Software, a leading provider of payroll, tax and human capital management (HCM) services to mid-sized organizations, today announced the formation of a strategic alliance with myHRcounsel, a provider of on-demand employment, corporate and ERISA legal solutions. Through this alliance, Greenshades clients can gain unlimited access to myHRcounsel’s 50+ employment and corporate law resources and attorneys directly through the Greenshades Payroll and HR Platform.

“Successfully navigating the complexities of labor laws, taxation, and other regulatory pressures can be challenging, particularly for small and mid-sized business. That’s why we’ve placed compliance at the heart of every Greenshades solution and service,” said David Rosas, Greenshades’ Co-Founder and CEO. “Through our partnership with myHRcounsel, Greenshades clients can now access an even more diverse array of regulatory knowledge and legal assistance directly through our Payroll and HR Platform.”

myHRcounsel provides unlimited access to more than 50 employment and corporate law attorneys through its encrypted portal, by telephone, and by its newly released mobile app to draft key legal documents, policies (including employee handbooks) and provide legally backed answers to HR and employment law questions.

myHRcounsel also includes its HR Solution Center which has more than 1,000 employment and corporate law documents, legal overviews, checklists and legal information on all Federal and 50 state employment and corporate laws.

“The myHRcounsel Legal Compliance Center and its on-demand access to attorneys providing corporate and employment legal advice gives businesses the critical tools they need to stay compliant in this difficult legal environment,” said myHRcounsel CEO, Mark Young. “Staying compliant requires a great system and knowledgeable counsel, so we’re proud to team-up with like-minded organizations such as Greenshades and provide their clients with powerful tools without the high fees traditionally incurred with attorneys.”

About Greenshades:

Greenshades Software delivers an independent, field-proven platform centered around proactive compliance, automated tax calculations and robust employee engagement. With 4,000+ clients, an average client tenure of 11+ years, and some of the highest net promoter scores in the industry, Greenshades transforms payroll and HR obstacles into business-enhancing opportunities. For more information, visit www.greenshades.com.

About myHRcounsel:

myHRcounsel™, with its employment, corporate and ERISA legal solutions, provides clients with on-demand legal and compliance services through its call-center, encrypted portal and mobile application staffed with 50+ attorneys capable of advising on all Federal and 50 State employment and corporate laws. Their history of providing services in this format has afforded their clients to receive instant answers on everyday HR compliance questions, expedited contract reviews and a complete array on employment and business law documents and agreements at a greatly reduced fee. myHRcounsel’s legal services are provided for a reasonable monthly flat fee and is available 7 days a week. To learn more visit www.myHRcounsel.com

