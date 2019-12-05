Wonderfilled Inc.'s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th.

Madison, WI, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Black Friday, Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th.

While pledges include costume, or cosplay, items and a 3-volume boxed set in the traditional of Gary Gygax Snr.’s TSR original Dungeons and Dragons white, boxed set stretch goals include what Dinehart calls a “Living Game World” featuring costumed characters, adventures for players and A.I. Animatronic characters in a themed setting. The first ticketed events were sold out locally at Gamehole Con and the second is to be held in Lake Geneva, in late March at Gary Con Gaming Convention. A celebration of Gary Gygax put on by his son Luke and sponsored in part by Wonderfilled, Inc.

“If we're able to generate enough interest with this title and raise enough development funds it might change the nature of our progress, really quickly. If you love old school TTRPG or if you've ever wanted to live inside an RPG you just might like what we have in store,” said Dinehart. GiantLands is an immersive, mixed-reality live-action world designed to bring the cutting edge of immersive storytelling and role-playing games back home to the state where franchises like Gamma World, Star Frontiers and the first commercial RPG itself Dungeons & Dragons was created by TSR: Wisconsin.

GiantLands is Wonderfilled Inc.’s first internal project under founder Stephen E. Dinehart IV (Company of Heroes, F.E.A.R. 3, Evermore Park, Universal’s Super Nintendo World), game designer James Ward (TSR’s Dungeons & Dragons, Gamma World) and artist Larry Elemore (Dungeons & Dragons, Dragonlance). "GiantLands is much more than a role-playing set of rules. Although it does detail rules for a fantasy apocalyptic campaign it is also a fantastic dream," said, co-creator James M. Ward. With GiantLands, Wonderfilled Inc. is leading the next generation of location-based entertainment through tabletop games, live events and the creation of a GiantLands game park and championing the legendary talent that changed the world in the creation of role-playing games.

Visit the Kickstater campaing’s page to learn more https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dinehart/giantlands-limited-edition-boxed-set/

