IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive

Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children.

Pittsburgh, PA, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- IDI Consulting is proud to help spread holiday cheer as they launch their fifth consecutive Toys for Tots toy drive in support of the national gift collection program sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Marine Toys for Tots Program works to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to disadvantaged families with children during the holidays. Local toy drives are held annually in over 800 communities across all 50 states. To date, the program has distributed more than 566 million toys to over 258 million children.

IDI Consulting has been an active Toys for Tots participant annually since 2015. The company looks forward to the drive each year, with employees and additional members of the community dedicated to making generous gift donations. IDI Consulting will be collecting new unwrapped toys in its office at 777 Penn Center East Blvd, Suite 502 Pittsburgh.

IDI Consulting’s participation in the Toys for Tots Program is part of an ongoing commitment to philanthropy and serving the families and children of the community. This past October, IDI Consulting participated in their fourth annual fundraiser for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk.

“As a child, there’s nothing quite like receiving gifts while surrounded by loved ones during the holidays,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner at IDI Consulting. “Unfortunately, not all children live within the means to experience this joy. We think every child deserves a gift during this time of year. That’s why we kindly ask that you help us make a difference for the children in our community by donating a gift at our office.”

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

