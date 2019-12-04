Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019.

Wakefield, MA, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Code2action Inc., www.code2action.net, has executed a mobile marketing services agreement with HB Brand Partners, www.hbbrandpartners.com, a retail brand development platform that is in the business of acquiring and/or licensing food service and restaurant brands. HB Brand Partners has license agreements in the frozen pizza category with the most recognized pizza brand in New England and one of the top 10 largest pizza sellers in the U.S.

The agreement enables HB Brands to include a text/sms opt-in on all pizza boxes that will ultimately build an invaluable database of customers for cross marketing campaigns to drive additional product purchases and in store restaurant sales.

Additionally, Code2action Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has announced its intent to merge into a publicly traded Company that trades on the Over-the-Counter market. The Company believes that the completion of a reverse merger will maximize shareholder value and liquidity in 2020.

The due diligence period is expected to be completed no later than the next 3 weeks and a merger closing date slated for no later than 12/31/2019.

About Code2action:

Code2action markets a mobile media platform that utilizes both digital and traditional media such as print advertising, radio and television that help businesses build customer databases via text/sms opt-ins through keyword/shortcode combinations. Clients are able to create, deploy and analytically measure each mobile campaign in real time.

