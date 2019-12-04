Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager

Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience

Mt. Vernon, NY, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Durante Rentals, a leader in construction equipment and industrial tool rentals, announced that Baron Selman has joined the Durante team as their new sales manager. Selman comes to Durante Rentals with over twenty years of sales and management experience within the construction equipment industry. He will be responsible for the leadership and strategic direction of the Durante Rentals sales team and developing new customer and market opportunities.

“I am excited to be working with such an incredible team of dedicated professionals and for a company that puts their employees first,” said Selman. “My twenty years of sales experience is based on building long-term and strategic customer relationships which aligns perfectly with Durante’s goal of continued double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth,” said Selman.

Baron started his career as a sales associate for his family’s forklift business. Since then, Baron has worked for both independent and major brand dealerships in various sales and operational roles. Most recently, Selman was VP of Operations for a national RER 100 forklift company, where he managed the day-to-day operations of their southern multi-branch business, expanded the customer base and increased customer satisfaction.

“Baron brings culture and operational experience that complements our executive team,” said CEO Anthony Durante. “As we prepare for our next chapter of growth, we will look to him to provide leadership and direction for our sales team. He is a great addition and will help us achieve the aggressive goals we have set for the coming years,” said Durante.

Durante continued, “This is an exciting time to be joining the Durante team and we expect to announce further key executive hires in the near future. We are building the framework for Durante Rentals to be successful in 2020 and beyond,” said Durante.

