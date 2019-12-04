M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award

Wilmington, DE, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence.

The business was praised for its hard work and professional ethics by Associated Builders and Contractors, Delaware Chapter. The business earned an award for Excellence by Associated Builders and Contractors, Delaware Chapter, on November 21, 2019. The award was given to M. Davis due to their outstanding management of and workmanship on the University of Delaware BioPharmaceutical Innovation Building.

The company has an excellent track record of professionalism and reliability. Quality craftsmanship, seasoned project management, and safety are some of the core values at M. Davis. Construction for this project began in the fall of 2018 and was completed in January 2019. The six-story building presented an interesting and challenging site, especially when considering the changing weather conditions. The project involved unloading and setting prefabricated central utility plant modules on the roof of the building, with many of the modules weighing upwards of 80,000 pounds. The modules were fabricated to be stacked on top of each other, and the welding was to be done on site. With a very tight work area for crane placement, and the mechanical systems requiring proper alignment, the module installation required extreme attention. Safety was of the utmost importance throughout the project and there were no deficiencies reported. To receive the award for Excellence is a much sought-after recognition and is a strong testament to M. Davis and Sons, Inc.

About M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

M. Davis & Sons, Inc. is a fifth-generation woman-owned industrial contractor and fabricator located in Delaware that has served customers for 150 years in the oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage and industrial markets.

