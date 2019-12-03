Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk

Port Jefferson Station, NY, December 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announces that Amishi Desai, MD, a board-certified medical hematologist-oncologist, has joined its team. Dr. Desai will be working at 72 East Main Street in Babylon and 1500 Route 112, Building 4 in Port Jefferson Station.

Dr. Desai specializes in lung malignancies. She is also skilled in bone marrow aspiration, biopsies, and lumbar puncture. She has also been a principal investigator and co-investigator for a number of clinical trials.

Dr. Desai was inspired to pursue a career in medicine while tending to a family member stricken with cancer. “At first it made me angry, frustrated and sad. It had, however, further piqued my interest in finding a cure for cancer,” said Dr. Desai. “This led me to medicine, and eventually to pursue oncology.”

She was inspired to pursue a career with NYCBS to provide local treatment. “I came to New York Cancer & Blood Specialists because I am inspired to give the best treatment to my community and do what I love doing - healing,” said Dr. Desai.

Dr. Desai’s educational background included earning her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from K.J. Somaiya Medical College and Research Center. Dr. Desai completed her residency and served as Chief Fellow at Winthrop University. At Winthrop, she served on the Venous Thromboembolism Committee. Dr. Desai was awarded first prize in her research concerning venous thromboembolism. She also published a number of articles related to venous thrombosis, lung cancer, and Cyberknife.

She also enjoys spending time with her family, traveling and practicing Bharatnatyam (Indian classical dancing). Dr. Desai speaks fluent Hindi.

NYCBS is proud to have Dr. Desai on its oncology team. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Desai, please call 631-675-5059. For more information, please visit our website at www.NYcancer.com.

