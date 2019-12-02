Sweet and Savory Meals Announces 5 Delicious Christmas Recipes

Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays.

Parsippany, NJ, December 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Sweet and Savory Meals is a blog by Catalina Castravet aimed at cooking and baking enthusiasts who love both cooking traditional meals and experimenting. Viewers can find over one thousand simple and delicious recipes, as well as techniques and tips on cooking various meals. Whether you are looking for a quick breakfast recipe, or a homemade weekend dinner, this is the place for you. Also, here you can find step-by-step recipe videos to instruct you on the tiny, yet very important details, like choosing the appropriate temperature or garnishing meals.

In this list, Sweet and Savory Meals includes their favorite Christmas recipes to enjoy during the winter holidays.

1. Pork Loin

The Pork Loin recipe is very easy to prepare and results in a juicy, tender and very flavorful meal. The meat is cooked to perfection and seasoned with garlic and brown sugar. Once cooked, it has impressive appeal, and is great to serve during the holidays or for a dinner party.

2. Best Meatloaf Recipe

A Meatloaf Recipe that is flavorful and juicy on the inside, with a delicious glaze on the outside. This dish is easy to make for dinner and is a true homemade comfort food.

3. Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole is a classic and traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas dish. This recipe is elevated and made even better with a cinnamon filling, marshmallows, and buttery cinnamon pecan topping.

4. Christmas Punch

Christmas Punch is a festive and refreshing drink that is made with pomegranate, lime, and cranberries, and ready in 5 minutes. The perfect drink to enjoy during the holiday season that is not overly sweet.

5. Chewy Molasses Cookies

Molasses Cookies are soft and chewy, with the perfect balance of spice. They are a classic favorite and the molasses adds that distinct flavor that reminds you of the holidays.

Contact Information:

Sweet and Savory Meals

Catalina Castravet

(551) 233-8845

Contact via Email

https://sweetandsavorymeals.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/800671

Press Release Distributed by PR.com