InspirationAll - a Las Vegas Event to Inspire All

PR.com  
December 01, 2019 9:38pm   Comments
Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, Sara Colson created InspirationAll as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women's charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com.

Las Vegas, NV, December 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- An inaugural Vegas event to inspire all.

Creating a global community that is both uplifting and empowering is what Inspiration All LLC is all about. Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, POP Prosthetics, Sara Colson created Inspiration All as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women’s charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com. This event is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about this empowering brand. There will be a champagne toast, inspirational speaker, light bites, and giveaways. In support of SafeNest, a 501(c)(3) that provides services to domestic violence survivors, they do ask that all guests make a ten dollar minimum donation.

