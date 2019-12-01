BAP Prepares for Coldest Winter Ever by Offering 24/7 Emergency Furnace Repairs

BAP Heating & Cooling Services has begun offering 24/7 emergency furnace repairs in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas in response to reports that this winter may set record lows.

Canada, Canada, December 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- BAP Heating & Cooling Services is now offering 24/7 support for all emergency furnace repair reports in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas. With climate change creating unpredictable weather patterns, this winter may be the coldest yet, and BAP is preparing for the worst. The team has acknowledged the threat of incredibly low temperatures and has responded by opening up its services to offer an all-day emergency response team for customers in need. Heating systems do not always break down during convenient hours of the day, and BAP Heating & Cooling Services has expanded its operating hours to keep its customers comfortable and safe.

It’s incredibly easy to panic when a furnace breaks down, especially during the evening. Many HVAC companies are closed by this time, and the prospect of a cold and unforgiving evening ahead can be distressing for any individual or family. In the case of extremely low temperatures, it can even be dangerous. This is why BAP Heating & Cooling is making efforts to put its customers at ease. By offering 24/7 emergency services, customers don’t have to wait until the next business day to get the assistance they need. “When our furnace stopped working during dinner, our entire family looked to me for reassurance that they wouldn’t freeze that evening,” says Charlotte, resident of Guelph, ON. “But I called BAP and they sent a technician over to fix our furnace that evening. The temperature in our home hadn’t even dropped that much before our furnace was working again.” BAP Heating & Cooling aims to create more stories like this by helping customers when they need it the most.

In addition to 24/7 support, BAP Heating & Cooling also offers financing options for customers who need assistance. They know that their services are not always included in everyone’s budgets, especially emergency unexpected repairs. In order to keep their customers safe and comfortable without breaking the bank, BAP allows different financial options for processing payments. All customers have to do is contact their team to explain their situation, and a representative will work with the customer to find a payment plan that fits within their budgetary constraints.

BAP Heating & Cooling Services is a family-owned and operated HVAC company providing services to the Greater Toronto Area, Mississauga, Oakville, Milton, Brampton, Burlington, Guelph, Hamilton, Fergus, Kitchener, and Waterloo areas. They offer sales, service, and installation for all major household appliances including but not limited to air conditioners, furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces, and even barbeques. Their team of technicians is highly trained and TSSA licensed to provide their services to all customers, and they are known for providing reliable and consistent support. They can be reached for further comment at (226) 406-5997.

Contact Information:

B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

Paul Balmer

(519) 835-4858

Contact via Email

https://www.bapheating.ca/

Owner, B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services

5 Clearview St

Unit 8

Guelph, ON N1E 6C4, Canada

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/800558

Press Release Distributed by PR.com