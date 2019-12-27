Consumer Preferences, Habits and Concerns are Valuable Datapoints for Marketing Agencies, says Iniciativas Virtuales

MADRID, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When talking about marketing and communication there is universal agreement: customers are the main role in any campaign.

Being able to describe their habits, their worries or even the most interesting things for them in terms of intake are the most valuable info for the marketing agencies and departments.

"Developing studies with a representative sample is one of our goals when we need to define society in general. There are many thematics that must be followed up not only by trademarks but also for future political decisions," commented Iniciativas Virtuales CEO, Germán Piñeiro.

During the last few years, Iniciativas Virtuales have been working on many health, economical or even social projects in order to quantify many of the most relevant skills in the list of Spanish social concerns.

Health worries: maternity, cancer and mental health

"One of our recent projects had to do with health. During previous years we have been working in one of the most important concerns of the Spanish women: maternity. The way of feeling professionally recognised has also delayed the age at which Spanish women have their first child. While a decade ago this average age was below 30, it has now exceeded. This means that the probability to need medical help to get pregnant with different and available methods like in vitro fertilization(IVF) is now a real option. During 2017 there were 42498 women in treatment," added Germán Piñeiro.

In Spain, health is one of the main focus in society. In Iniciativas Virtuales' last study "Winter habits that harm health," the marketing and communication agency, also used to promote these type of investigation works, something as basic as winter ventilation of rooms or offices is not as widespread as expected in society despite the need to do so in terms of health. They showed that approximately 56% of people who recognize working in shared offices say they have no option to ventilate the work center by themselves. Of the remaining, 31% do not know if it is done and 13% acknowledge being the one who opens the window daily.

Also cancer is one of the concerns for Spanish society. "News like the one Toshiba is launching about diagnosis is quite encouraging. In Spain, according to SEOM figures, this technology could diagnose early more than 20% of new tumors each year, which is a remarkable advance and a substantial saving of time and resources for both, the patient, the most important part of this, but also as for clinics," explains Germán Piñeiro

2019 has been, without a doubt, the mental health year. Spain is among the top five in the EU in diagnoses of depression. According to WHO data, in 2018 there were more than two million cases diagnosed, which placed Spain behind Germany, France and Italy, but fourth of the 28 that make up the European Union.

According to one of the latest articles published in the European Journal of Investigation in Health, Psychology and Education, signed by Fernando Cardila, Africa Martos, Ana B. Barragán, Mª del Carmen Pérez-Fuentes, Mª del Mar Molero and José J. Gázquez, all of them member investigators of the University of Almería, this disease costs, at European level, an estimated 118 billion Euros and, in the specific case of Spain, an annual expenditure of 5005 million Euros.

"The addictive use of technologies as a reference or model, the easy access to violent imagery, discriminating jokes or even bullying videos are the result of experts talking about more than 30% of young people suffering from some type of mental disorder. But these statistics don't surprise society when, in reality, it should be something that terrifies us. The stigma of seeking help to find a way to treat anger, frustration or depression is a reason to hide anxiety," explains Germán Piñeiro.

Future of these type of studies

Online marketing agencies like Iniciativas Virtuales in the Spanish market must also sign a social commitment. All digital tools are not just the way to make marketing strategies for companies but also a vehicle to be able to understand society.

"We, as an agency, must take a step forward and use all our knowledge and technical possibilities to showcase users' voices. Showing their concerns and also creating statistics that represents them is how companies can better focus on the future and their investment in research and development. Consumer preferences and worries are our main dictionary for next developments," explains Germán Piñeiro.

Marketing is, definitely, the tool that must introduce companies that seek to get involved in society needs. Today, more than ever, users ask for responsibility and for their demands to be heard. There is no option of keeping on ignoring their requirements in terms of health, economical or even political decisions.

About Iniciativas Virtuales

The Virtual Initiatives Group was born with the mission of offering, through its projects and services, the necessary means for its clients to achieve the proposed objectives. For this they offer the most advanced marketing and communication 2.0 techniques.

Their vision is located in an interconnected society where knowledge resides in the network that any person or company can access, thus improving their quality of life and enhancing their interpersonal relationships or with their clients. Through marketing and communication 2.0 they transform their clients' ideas into results, using the three basic pillars of new marketing: "Attraction, Sale and Loyalty"

For more information, please visit www.iniciativasvirtuales.com

SOURCE Iniciativas Virtuales - IVDA Group