Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emancipation Delivers Letter to Redbubble CEO and Board of Directors

PRNewswire  
December 26, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emancipation Capital ("Emancipation", "we"), a long term shareholder in Redbubble Group Ltd. (ASX:RBL) ("Redbubble" or, the "Company"), today announced that on December 22, 2019, it delivered a letter to Barry Newstead, Redbubble's Chief Executive Officer and the other members of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Emancipation's view of Redbubble's strategic value is undiminished, but said that the Board and management's inability to show consistent results and further improve its market leading position has caused Emancipation to urge Redbubble to seek a strategic alternative.   Emancipation looks forward to continuing discussions with management and the Board and believe its concerns reflect the view of many other shareholders.

The full text of Emancipation's letter to the CEO and Board can be viewed at the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1059456/RBL_Board_Letter.pdf

About Emancipation Capital
Emancipation is a long-term and engaged shareholder, often advising portfolio companies on capital allocation, strategy, competitive analysis, etc. The principal has served on multiple public and private technology company boards.

Investor contacts:
Charles Frumberg (212) 605-0661
https://www.emancipationcapital.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emancipation-delivers-letter-to-redbubble-ceo-and-board-of-directors-300979449.html

SOURCE Emancipation Capital

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo