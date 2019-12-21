How To Experience The Perfect Dominican Republic Family Getaway Without Breaking the Bank

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dominican Republic is one of the most family friendly destinations for a getaway that all ages will love. Here, families will discover thrilling outdoor adventure, picture-perfect beaches, sunny skies and a rich culture to explore. They'll also discover a destination that won't require parents to empty out the piggy bank. The reason? One word: all-inclusive.

The All-Inclusive Experience

Barceló Bávaro Palace, one of Punta Cana's leading all-inclusive resorts, offers vacations that are more than just a vacation. All you have to do is get there and then you and your family can enjoy a whole world of amenities and experiences – without once taking out your wallet. Everything is included, from food to entertainment to activities. You won't end up spending hard-earned cash on things you weren't planning for. You'll just be able to enjoy an extraordinary escape in an incredible setting with your loved ones. That's something everyone in the family can get behind.

Fun for Everyone — Together and Apart

Family togetherness is important. But time apart can be good, too! Barceló Bávaro Palace makes it easy for kids to feel independent away from their parents, all under the supervision of qualified professionals. The skilled staff at the resort leads an array of daily activities – kids can learn to play golf at the 18-hole mini-golf course, or just hang out at the Barcy Club, with games, crafts, and much more. To complete the summer camp vibe, all children receive a Barcy Kids' Club t-shirt amenity upon check-in.

Plenty of splash-filled fun can be had at the Barcy Water Park or the Pirates Island Water Park, both with slides, waterfalls and even a wave pool. For even younger kids, the resort offers a free babysitting service from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. for children aged 3 to 12 years. To keep informed, parents can contact the childcare providers directly by phone via a new beeper service.

The 24-hour all-inclusive Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort is also ideal for teenagers with the Xone Teen Disco, where teens can find a perfect place to dance to the latest music and sip on fun mocktails! The resort also offers 4 tennis courts, 2 multi-purpose courts, a professional soccer field, a wide variety of watersports, and much more.

While the kids play, parents can enjoy all kinds of activities on their own.



Take a romantic walk on Bávaro Beach, renowned as one of the most beautiful beaches in the Dominican Republic . Or soak up the sun and serenity and take a refreshing dip of the resort's adults-only pools.

. Or soak up the sun and serenity and take a refreshing dip of the resort's adults-only pools. Indulge in a couples' treatment at the state-of-the-art U-Spa, where rejuvenation is within reach. And the spa even offers a collection of teen spa treatments, including facials, manicures and pedicures.

Experience high-rolling thrills at the glamorous Casino Bávaro, perfect for both veteran gamers or first-timers. Open 24 hours, seven days a week, the casino recently acquired 72 new slot machines and existing offerings include roulette and electronic Blackjack.

The Strikers sports bar, which is open 24 hours a day, is a fantastic spot for guests to grab a quick bite, enjoy refreshing drinks, and dance to great music.

But wait – there's more! For added costs, guests can enjoy other great experiences during their vacations. The Lakes Barceló Golf Course is one of the best golf experiences in the entire Caribbean, and children can join in the fun too. The resort's bowling alley offers lanes and lanes of fun from 8:00 AM to 2:00 AM, and the Escape Room is an exciting challenge.

A Diverse Array of Cuisine

Even the pickiest of eaters will be happy with their options at Barceló Bávaro Palace. Thanks to the all-inclusive program, you'll have access to three themed buffets, eight specialty à la carte restaurants and two private wine cellars. The resort's restaurants transport you to different corners of the globe, from the minimalist tradition of Japanese cooking to the passionate flavors of Mexico. On this journey, you'll experience Spanish or Italian cuisine, the fun, festive atmosphere of a steak house and the unique flavors of seafood, not to mention the exquisite taste of authentic Dominican food.

Premium Level Delights

For those seeking a more elevated experience, try the resort's Premium Level accommodations. You'll enjoy the best views, unlimited access to specialty restaurants, 24-hour room service, private check-in, personalized concierge service, and many other perks. Additionally, Premium Level guests will enjoy free access to the hydrotherapy circuit at the U-Spa and Pirates Island Water Park. For parents looking to relax and enjoy some adult-only fun, Premium Level guests also have access to Barceló Bávaro Beach (the adults-only, all-inclusive resort within the Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort complex).

Plenty of Space for Everyone

Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort has 1991 rooms, 288 of which are spacious family rooms. Added bonus: the family suites feature two bedrooms, creating independent areas for adults and kids. Because sometimes that's exactly what you need. Another added bonus: Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort knows that one of the greatest luxuries of an all-inclusive vacation is to arrive at the room and open the minibar, so adults and children in this room category each have their own minibars with a variety of juices, cereals and milk included.

An all-inclusive vacation at Barceló Bávaro Palace offers the perfect combination of fun, relaxation and indulgence in one of the most idyllic spots in the world. Start planning now.

About Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel division of the Barceló Group, is the second largest hospitality chain in Spain and the 31st largest in the world. It currently operates 251 four- and five-star leisure and city hotels with over 55,000 rooms in 22 countries. Barceló Hotel Group properties are marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels.

SOURCE Barceló Bávaro Palace