Since the Beginning of Time, Christian Women Have Been Conditioned to Suffer in Silence

Yasmine Charles's book Shut Up and Look Cute! Diary of a Homeless Soul ($25.99, paperback, 9781630502294; $36.99, hardcover 9781630502300; $9.99, e-book, 9781630502317), is available for purchase.

Shut up and Look Cute! Diary of a Homeless Soul gives readers a raw look at growing up in a broken home and overcoming homelessness. It's a memoir about a US military woman from Haiti. It's filled with romance and world adventure-12 countries around the world. It's the military version of Eat Pray Love. This story is for women who've been marginalized. It's for women who can't articulate their pain and their anger. This is a book for strong women, bruised women, scorned women and praying women. This book is for immigrant women, military women, single women and homeless veterans.

Yasmine Charles is a native of Haiti, a US Navy veteran, a trained chef, a graduate of Norfolk State University, and a former schoolteacher. She's been featured on PBS for a Women's History Month documentary. Her passion is to empower and inspire motherless and fatherless daughters around the world to rise above cultural tradition, the condition of their births, find their voices, and rewrite their own legacies. When Yasmine's not writing, she is advocating for homeless veterans, in the kitchen creating new recipes, in a hot yoga class, or running outdoors.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Shut Up and Look Cute! Diary of a Homeless Soul is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

