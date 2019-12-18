HealthProm Charity Celebrates 35 Years of Working to Help Vulnerable Children and Their Families Across Eastern Europe and Central Asia

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthProm, the UK based charity working to support vulnerable children and their families in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Afghanistan, is marking its 35th anniversary with a fundraising drive to support the continuation of the organisation's essential work.

HealthProm was established in 1984 and their mission is to work together with local partners to promote health and social care for vulnerable children and their families where they operate. The organisation's work is guided by the principles of building local capacity for sustainability, evidence-based practice and working through partnership.

Simon Ray, HealthProm's Chairman said: "We work to ensure that vulnerable children have the best start in life. We work in strong partnership with local organisations to address crucial challenges, from poor maternal and child health in Afghanistan and Central Asia, to high levels of child institutionalisation and also the social exclusion of children with disabilities."

HealthProm began as a Medical Exchange Programme between the United Kingdom and the former USSR, set up by doctors and allied professionals to promote health education and development through tours, conferences and exchange visits.

With an early emphasis on public health, child psychiatry, paediatrics and obstetrics, it evolved to develop a more concentrated focus on Safe Motherhood and the prevention of maternal and neonatal mortality. Over subsequent years, HealthProm has expanded its scope to respond to additional needs in the region, thus working more broadly in the social care of vulnerable children and families and advocacy on their behalf.

Tanya Buynovskaya, HealthProm's Director of Operations, explained the organisation's evolved approach: "We work with our local partners on projects to strengthen families and communities, aiming to increase access to health and social services. We promote education for all, and we support and strengthen policy. You can find some inspiring examples of what we achieve with our partners in our projects including maternal health in Afghanistan, child and family support in Tajikistan, palliative care in Belarus, with children with disabilities and their families in Ukraine and pre-school support for children in Moldova with special needs. We are proud to say our work has also extended to supporting women from Eastern Europe and Central Asia living in London."

Dmitry Leus, HealthProm's Ambassador and director of the London-based company Imperium Investments, urged support for the 35th anniversary fundraising drive: "HealthProm is a wonderful example of a small British organisation having a huge impact with its international local partners. There is an amazing history of 35 years of work across the region and the charity is eager to keep working on the pressing challenges around maternal and child health. We are encouraging donations to mark HealthProm's 35th anniversary and to secure our current and future projects."

