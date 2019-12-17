Eastern Russia Tourism Week: Five Reasons to Visit the Sakhalin and Kuril Islands in 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism experts, foreign guests, investors, bloggers, journalists and public officers have gathered to discuss the future of tourism in Russia's Far East. Eastern Russia Tourism Week, held on Sakhalin from the 2nd to the 8th of December, has shown big promise, and tour agents are eager to offer new itineraries.

Russia's Sakhalin and Kuril Island are already a popular tourist destination. Modern ski resorts, unique and pristine nature, plenty of active volcanoes, wild animals and thousands of birds- and this is only a small part of what you can see at the Kuril Islands and Sakhalin. Why visit the Russian islands this summer?

The capital of the Sakhalin Region-Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk is developing its international air connections, and it's becoming easier and easier to get there from Asian capitals. You can easily reach Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk using an e-visa. People from 18 countries, including South-East Asia and Persian Gulf countries, can get online visas. Sakhalin is marvellous both in winter and summer. It has got the biggest ski resort for winter sport fanatics in the East of Russia . By the way, it's located in the centre of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, so all the infrastructure is at your disposal. Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands in the summer offer amazing adventures in nature: tracking, floating, 4x4, fishing, hunting- real adventures for real nature-lovers. You can easily get from one sight to another in less than an hour — this is the main advantage of the Kuril Islands. There are 9 active volcanoes, the biggest boiling river flowing right from the volcano, and many hot springs, sea lions and bird rookeries —and all of this on Iturup Island alone. Moreover, Iturup and Kunashir have also got comfortable hotels, spas and all the necessary infrastructure for foreign visitors. Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands are a real heaven for those who love to eat. A wide variety of crabs, oysters, escallops, wild salmon and many other seafoods are readily available. Tourists can try local foods in the restaurants, but nothing can match the pleasure of seafood on an open flame by the sea shore. The flight from Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands is subsidised by the government and, hence, is very affordable. Today, holidays in Russia are very attractive in terms of price. You can spend a week in the Region and see the most interesting sights of Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands only for around USD 2 -3000.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastern-russia-tourism-week-five-reasons-to-visit-the-sakhalin-and-kuril-islands-in-2020-300975441.html

SOURCE Eastern Russia Tourism Week