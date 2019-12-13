Atlas And Blue Wolf Comment On Continued Concerns With Verso

GREENWICH, Conn. and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Holdings LLC (" Atlas ") and Blue Wolf Capital Advisors IV, LLC (" Blue Wolf ") today issued the following press release regarding Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS, the ", Company ", or ", Verso ", )):

Lapetus Capital II LLC, an affiliate of Atlas, and the other participants in this solicitation, including BW Coated LLC, an affiliate of Blue Wolf, are the beneficial owners of approximately 8.96% of the outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company. As such, we are among the largest owners of Verso.

For the reasons described in our preliminary proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 5, 2019, we remain concerned about our investment in Verso and believe meaningful changes to the composition of the Board of Directors of Verso (the " Board ") are necessary to ensure that the Company is operated in a manner consistent with the best interests of stockholders. If elected, we believe that our highly-qualified nominees will help achieve that goal, while assisting with the development and implementation of a cohesive and comprehensive strategy to position the Company to thrive for the long-term. We also believe our director nominees can help the Company provide more clear disclosure and more transparency to stockholders relating to the sale of the Stevens Point and Androscoggin mills (collectively, the " Specialty Mills ") and the post-closing impact of the sale of the Specialty Mills on the remaining pulp and graphic paper business of Verso (the " Remaining Business ").

We were pleased to see Verso's announcement on Tuesday that Messrs. Eugene Davis and Alan Carr will step down from the Board at the annual meeting in January. We believe this is a step in the right direction for the Company. Thank you for agreeing to step down.

We also note that the Company filed its preliminary proxy statement providing disclosure around its proposed sale of the Specialty Mills with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 11, 2019 (the " Sale Preliminary Proxy Statement "). Unfortunately, rather than providing disclosure that answers all of our prior questions or alleviates our concerns, based on the Sale Preliminary Proxy Statement, we have additional questions and concerns regarding, among other things, the proposed sale, the process undertaken that resulted in the Company's agreement to the proposed sale and the prior and future operations of the Company.

We have a difficult time understanding the Company's decision to reject our nominees given our nominees' experience in industrial businesses, including businesses in the specific sectors in which Verso participates, specialty paper, graphic paper, packaging paper and pulp.

Despite our preference not to spend time and resources on a public proxy campaign, given the actions of the Company and our significant investment in Verso, we feel the need to have this conversation in the public domain -- and we have every intention of continuing our efforts at this time to seek the election of our nominees to the Verso Board. We look forward to sharing our views, and engaging with other stockholders, on these important issues.

Below are a few of our key questions and concerns about the Company, the sale of the Specialty Mills and the on-going operations of the Remaining Assets should stockholders support the sale. We would welcome the views and/or observations of other stockholders on these matters or others.

1. Board Compensation and Ownership

In 2018, the directors of Verso1 earned $393,162 of average compensation − $293,151 in cash and $100,011 in stock compensation.2 This compensation seems excessive to us in comparison to public companies of much larger size. For example, the directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation, a company with a market capitalization approximately 460x greater than that of Verso,3 earned $366,488 of average compensation in 2018 − $105,616 in cash and $260,607 in stock compensation.4 These payments were approved by the Board, which included Mr. Scheiwe and Mr. Shuster who are still standing for election to the Board.

Based on the average compensation set forth above, Verso's directors only receive approximately 25% of their compensation in stock compensation. We also note that executives and directors of Verso, as a group, own less than 1% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock and most, if not all, has been secured through grants rather than cash investment.

2. Failure to Engage Stockholders; Board Composition Infirmities

We do not understand (and are concerned with) the Board's inability to hold an Annual Meeting within the 13 month statutorily-prescribed period under Delaware law. This failure to hold a meeting since September 24, 2018 has impaired stockholders ability to select Board members, a fundamental right of stockholders of the Company. We are also surprised that after we (one of the Company's largest stockholders) nominated individuals for election to the Board, the incumbent Board decided to almost double in size by appointing new directors that do not seem to be at the recommendation of any stockholders. We ask: why incur the additional costs to compensate these new directors, particularly at a time when the Company expects to significantly decrease in size? Further, we are concerned that the Board continues to appoint individuals that do not appear based on publicly available biographies to have experience in specialty, graphic paper and bleached market pulp businesses that we believe is necessary to develop and implement a cohesive and comprehensive go-forward plan for Verso. These actions only reinforce our concerns regarding the suitability and decision-making capabilities of the current members of the Board.

3. Competency to Operate the Business

In our prior letter to the Company dated December 3, 2019, we noted our lack of confidence in this Board's ability to establish and execute a value creation strategy for the Company and manage capital investments wisely. As one example, we discussed our concerns about the significant investment the Board approved in 2018 to convert the A3 paper machine at Androscoggin to enable it to produce containerboard and other packaging grades. In order to assess the Board's capacity in this regard, we requested that the Company provide us with (i) the detailed investment case upon which Board approval was granted to convert Androscoggin's A3 paper machine to produce packaging grades and (ii) a detailed comparison of the actual results to the original investment case. While the Company has not provided this information we requested, we highlight the projections for the Androscoggin Mill that were included in the Sale Preliminary Proxy Statement for the purpose of Houlihan Lokey's Fairness Opinion.

The following is a summary of the projections prepared by senior management of Verso and given to the board of directors and Houlihan Lokey, prior to the execution of the Purchase Agreement:





