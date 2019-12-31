Market Overview

AMD Announces Press Conference at CES 2020

Globe Newswire  
December 31, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced that it will hold a press conference as a part of the official CES 2020 Media Days, and hosted by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. The event is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6 at 2:00 p.m. PST at the Mandalay Bay.

A live stream of the event will be available on the AMD YouTube channel. An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event and can be found on the AMD YouTube channel.

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD)
websiteblog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact
Sophia Hong
AMD Communications
512-917-9998
sophia.hong@amd.com

Jason Schmidt
AMD Investor Relations
408-749-6688
jason.schmidt@amd.com

