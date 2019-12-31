Market Overview

Glacier Media Board of Directors Change

Globe Newswire  
December 30, 2019 7:19pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. ("Glacier" or the "Company") announces that Tim McElvaine has resigned from the Board of Directors effective today. 

Mr. McElvaine manages The McElvaine Investment Trust (the "Trust"), which owns 4 million common shares of the Company.  The Trust has recently commenced issuing units publicly under prospectus.  As part of this process Mr. McElvaine was required to step down as a director of Glacier by December 31, 2019. 

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC. 

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264. 

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. The Company's products and services are focused in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content & marketing solutions. 

