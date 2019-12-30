Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

KALISPELL, Mont., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ GS: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on December 30, 2019, declared a special dividend of $0.20 per share. This is the 16th special dividend Glacier has declared reflecting the Company's strong performance and capital ratios. The dividend is payable on January 16, 2020, to owners of record on January 7, 2020.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

