GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco, California.



GenMark's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:30pm PT. Interested parties can access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at ir.genmarkdx.com.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark's ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com .

