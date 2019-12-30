Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, acquires Brighton Dermatology in Brighton, Michigan.

Lombard, IL, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, a leader in population skin health management, has acquired Brighton Dermatology in Brighton, Michigan. The acquisition of Brighton Dermatology and its 5 providers is a further demonstration of Pinnacle Dermatology's commitment to serving the residents of the state of Michigan where it already operates 13 other dermatology clinic locations.

"We welcome the patients and staff of Brighton Dermatology to the Pinnacle Dermatology network of practices," said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. "We've been steadily increasing our presence in the state of Michigan over the last 18 months when we initially entered. With the addition of Brighton Dermatology, we're moving even closer to our goal to be the premier provider of dermatologic care in key Michigan markets and to manage the skin health of these populations. We are happy to partner with Dr. Howard Lipkin and his team of talented providers at Brighton Dermatology. We're confident that our unique model of supporting physician autonomy will help the business thrive and allow Dr. Lipkin and his team to continue providing the great dermatologic care patients in the Brighton area are accustomed to receiving."

"I feel really good about partnering with Pinnacle Dermatology. I'm looking forward to growing my practice and becoming even more efficient at operations while continuing to provide our patients with the best possible care."

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology's strategy to build a strong, multi-site dermatology practice operating in multiple geographic markets. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Pinnacle Dermatology is committed to providing responsive and passionate patient care, including patient education and population skin health management.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Brighton Dermatology at its current location. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Brighton Dermatology at 810.220.4422.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

Pinnacle Dermatology is proud to be a place where extraordinary things happen. Our physicians, clinic staff members and corporate employees all work together to help our patients get and keep healthy skin, hair and nails in every clinic, every day. If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com

Christy Katzfey Pinnacle Dermatology (708) 634-4604 christy.katzfey@pinnacleskin.com