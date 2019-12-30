DEADLINE ALERT for TLF, REZI, ET, and GRUB: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF )

Class Period: March 7, 2018 - August 15, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain costs of inventory had been improperly valued and expensed; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for certain periods were misstated; (3) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (4) that there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI )

Class Period: October 10, 2018 - October 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the negative operational effects of the Company's spin-off from Honeywell International Inc. were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected Resideo's product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting the Company's FY19 financial forecasts at risk; and (2) that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its FY19 guidance as claimed.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET )

Class Period: February 25, 2017 - November 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Energy Transfer's permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery and/or other improper conduct; (2) the foregoing misconduct increased the risk that the Energy Transfer and/or certain of its employees would be subject to government and/or regulatory action; and (3) as a result, Energy Transfer's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB )

Class Period: July 30, 2019 - October 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that customer orders were actually declining, despite the massive investments the Company had made to spur demand for and use of its platform; (2) that Grubhub's new customer additions were generating significantly lower revenues as compared to historic cohorts because these customers were more prone to using competitor platforms; (3) that Grubhub's vaunted business model under which it secured exclusive restaurant partnerships had failed, and Grubhub needed to engage in the same aggressive non-partnered sales tactics embraced by its competitors to generate significant revenue growth; (4) that Grubhub was required to spend substantial additional capital in order to grow revenues and retain market share in the face of heightened competitive dynamics and market saturation, eviscerating the Company's profitability; and (5) that as a result, Grubhub's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

