Mariner Wealth Advisors Acquires Tax Practices in Los Angeles and New Jersey

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Wealth Advisors, the wealth advisory firm nationally ranked by Barron's as a top four RIA Firm the last four years1, today announced it has entered into binding agreements to acquire the tax practices of David G. Miller & Associates and G.M. Bremer & Associates .



The acquisition of G.M. Bremer & Associates, which provides income tax preparation and planning for businesses and individuals, IRS and State audit representation, business consulting and estate planning, among other services, will expand Mariner Wealth Advisors' footprint into the Los Angeles market. President Geoffrey M. Bremer and his team of six associates will be integrated into the Mariner Wealth Advisors family. Bremer will manage the tax practice of the El Segundo location.

"Geoffrey and his team understand the value of relationships. They view their client relationships like a partnership. They believe they are successful as a firm if their clients are successful. That culture fits well with Mariner Wealth Advisors' client first philosophy," said Rosario Ruffino, co-head of tax and insurance at Mariner Wealth Advisors. "Their firm is a perfect complement to the ever-growing tax capabilities that Mariner Wealth Advisors provides."

On the East coast, Mariner Wealth Advisors is set to acquire David G. Miller & Associates, located in Chatham, N.J. David G. Miller & Associates extends years of experience in income tax, gift and payroll tax preparation for high-net-worth individuals and their families. Founder David Miller, Partner Ellen Elise Peifer and their team of nine tax professionals will transition to Mariner Wealth Advisors. In addition to the tax team members, both the El Segundo and Chatham offices will be staffed with seasoned wealth advisors.

These strategic acquisitions stem from Mariner Wealth Advisors' tax expansion plan, announced earlier this year. Mariner Wealth Advisors' desire to grow its tax practice has been mainly driven by the need to ensure tax efficiency and the development of an overall tax strategy that is designed to enhance clients' long-term wealth outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome these dynamic teams on board to support our growing tax offerings," said Rich Rosenberg, co-head of tax and insurance at Mariner Wealth Advisors. "Each of these firms bring unique regional market knowledge and a breadth of experience that we believe will elevate the value we deliver to current and future clients."

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we are guided by a client-first approach in everything we do. We foster an environment of integrity, trust and loyalty as we build long-term relationships with clients. Our clients are surrounded by a dedicated team of experienced and credentialed advisors who are, in turn, supported by technical professionals. The result? Comprehensive advice customized to our clients' needs and driven by their specific goals. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement (AUA), Mariner Wealth Advisors has grown to more than $31 billion in AUA as of Sept. 30, 2019.

1Barron's awarded the 2019 #4 and 2018 #3 Top RIA Firms rankings to Mariner Wealth Advisors based on data compiled for Mariner Wealth Advisors and the 2017 #2 and 2016 #1 rankings to Mariner Holdings based upon data compiled for Mariner Holdings' registered investment adviser subsidiaries. Barron's has transitioned the name of the 2016 inaugural award of Top Independent Advisory Firms to the Top RIA Firms. The number of firms included in the rankings were: 20 (2016), 30 (2017), 40 (2018) and 50 (2019). Barron's publishes rankings based upon a number of criteria and the firms' filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided. The listing includes numbers of clients, employees, advisors, offices and state locations. The award is not indicative of future performance and there is no guarantee of future investment success. For additional information visit www.barrons.com.

