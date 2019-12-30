First Team Real Estate Continues a Tradition of Deep Rooted Philanthropy in 2019

Irvine, CA, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serving Southern California for over 40 years, First Team Real Estate and its 2,000+ agents are deeply rooted and committed to their local communities through service. Raising a record $250,000 at the inaugural Superhero Golf Tournament this year for charity partners Team Kids, the organization continues to place an emphasis on bettering their local communities.

"It is an honor to support every single one of our sales associates representing First Team Real Estate in making a difference in the communities we call home throughout our local neighborhoods of Southern California," stated Cameron Merage, founder, and CEO of First Team.

A Thriving Partnership with Team Kids

In 2018, First Team partnered with Team Kids, a local Orange County-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower children in local communities to change the world. Since then, the relationship has blossomed into an even greater network of community outreach opportunities and large scale fundraising events.

"The philanthropic spirit starts at the top with First Team's founder and CEO Cameron Merage generously leading the way, and has exponentially grown throughout the company with agents and offices now leading the charge to give back," explains Julie Hudash, founder and CEO of Team Kids. "Delivering powerful benefits far beyond the typical donation of a corporate check, our annual events include service projects to strengthen relationships with agents in their farms while increasing visibility for the Team Kids mission."

The standout event of the year between the two organizations was the Superhero Golf Tournament held in September. Co-chaired by agents Robin Kelley and Jeff Wermuth of the First Team Tustin Office, over a dozen First Team Real Estate offices participated to provide sponsorships, donations, raffle prizes, and more.

Thanks to the staggering generosity of Team Kids Board Member Charles Glorioso and the Macquarie Group Foundation matching the total revenue raised, the inaugural Superhero Golf Tournament raised more than $250,000 and set the bar for Team Kids' most successful fundraiser in their 19-year history.

Team Kids Ambassadors from each First Team local office lead the philanthropic spirit to help fundraise to support the flagship Team Kids Challenge Program in schools. The Ambassadors meet monthly at Team Kids headquarters to plan events and bring the message back to their local offices, getting each and every First Team agent involved.

"I'm so proud of the incredible model of corporate social responsibility that has been created thanks to the compassion and leadership of our two great organizations," states Julie Hudash.

Additional service events from Team Kids and First Team include a 9/11 Service Day organized by Ambassador Hiram Aviles at the First Team Irvine Office, and Team Kids Angels and Ducks Nights organized by Tammy Lathrop of the First Team Yorba Linda Office. The two have also partnered on events bringing media attention to the Team Kids cause, such as the Huntington Beach July 4th Parade led by MaryAnn Cardullo at the First Team Huntington Beach - South office, and the Christmas Spark of Love Toy Drive, which included a spot on Good Morning America.

Every dollar that is raised by First Team corporate and agents goes directly to fund the Team Kids Challenge Program in local schools, offered at no cost to schools or students.

Working Together to Give Back

With 38 local First Team Real Estate offices spread throughout Southern California, the company has roots in dozens of local communities and organizations.

Huntington Beach - South's Annual Santa Day

For 30 years now, the First Team Huntington Beach - South office has put on an annual Santa Day for their local community. Decorating the office from head to toe, the celebration includes free pictures with Santa and a toy drive to give back to those in need.

For the past two years, the office has collaborated specifically with Team Kids to Stuff the Bus and collect toys for the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Attracting over 2,000 locals annually, this year was more magical than ever. First Team Real Estate Huntington Beach - South manager MaryAnn Cardullo is one of the biggest champions of Team Kids, working tirelessly on the collection and delivery of the toys this holiday season, in addition to various agent sponsored events throughout the year.

Robyne's Nest in Huntington Beach - Seacliff

The First Team Huntington Beach - Seacliff office has been deeply entrenched with supporting the Robyne's Nest organization for many years. A grassroots organization started by Robyne Wood, their mission is to provide at-risk students (17+) with housing, life skills, and support to succeed in life.

As a drop-off location for gifts and donations, the office has supported Robyne's Nest over the years in many ways through events and fundraisers. Currently, the office is supporting the Robyne's Nest campaign to raise $30K in 30 days and has raised $1,242 in funds!

Mission Viejo Office Food Drive

In addition to their continued support and outreach through the Team Kids partnership, the First Team Real Estate Mission Viejo Office also held a food drive this November to collect canned goods for those in need. Benefiting South County Outreach in Irvine, First Team agents led by manager Ken Laderman gathered 340 pounds of food to donate.

"We launched the food drive as an office community participation event. The agents made flyers and went out into their local neighborhoods for donations. It was an amazing team effort, boosted by our superstar Christian Stubbs who brought in the largest amount of food!" explains Ken Laderman, First Team Mission Viejo office manager.

A philanthropic pillar of Orange County, Cameron Merage, and his family have a long history of diverse humanitarian, academic, and cultural giving that has left an indelible mark on the community. Under his leadership, First Team Real Estate continues to grow throughout Southern California spreading a tradition of community service, giving, and unrivaled customer satisfaction.

