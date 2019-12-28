ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against NMC Health Plc – NMHLY

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of NMC Health Plc (OTC:NMHLY) resulting from allegations that NMC Health may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 17, 2019, Muddy Waters Capital issued a report stating that there are "serious doubts about the company's financial statements, including its asset values, cash balance, reported profits, and reported debt levels." As a result of this news, NMC Health's share price plummeted $11.68, or over 33.7% to close at $23.00 on December 17, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by NMC Health investors. If you purchased shares of NMC Health please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1747.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

