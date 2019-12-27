Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.63 PER SHARE

Globe Newswire  
December 27, 2019 3:06pm   Comments
Share:

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Jan. 27, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 2, 2020. 

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs. For more information, visit ingredion.com.

###

Investors: Ryan Koller, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo