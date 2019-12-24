SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CISN, AXE, MDCO, and WLH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com



Cision, Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Cision, Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Platinum Equity. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CISN shareholders will receive $10.00 in cash for each CISN share that they own. If you own CISN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cision-ltd/

Anixter International, Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Anixter International, Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, AXE shareholders will receive $81.00 in cash for each AXE share that they own. If you own AXE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/anixter-international-inc/

The Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:MDCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of The Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:MDCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis International A.G. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MDCO shareholders will receive $85.00 in cash for each CISN share that they own. If you own MDCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/the-medicines-co/

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)