X FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Eastern District of New York against X Financial

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal class action securities lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased the American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with X Financial's September 2018 initial public stock offering (the "IPO").

According to the filed complaint, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the Company's total loan facilitation amount was not growing, but rather was contracting;



the number of investors actively using X Financial's platform was shrinking;



demand from small- and medium-sized enterprises for the Company's Xiaoying Preferred Loans ("preferred loans") was plummeting;



the Company's preferred loans had performed so poorly that it had begun drastically scaling back its preferred loans in the first quarter of 2018, several months before the IPO, and was in the process of phasing out such loans completely;



demand for the Company's Xiaoying Card Loans was also plummeting;



the revenue and loan facilitation growth provided in the Registration Statement leading up to the IPO was achieved by relaxed credit and due diligence standards, under which the Company had underwritten tens of millions of dollars' worth of poor quality loans that suffered from a disproportionately high risk of default as compared to the Company's earlier loan vintages;



the Company was suffering from accelerated delinquency rates from poor quality loans that it had underwritten in the first, second, and third quarters of 2018, which had caused the Company's delinquency rate to sharply rise;



the Company's product mix had significantly deteriorated;



the Company's net revenue was on track to decline by 22% during the third quarter of 2018; and



as a result, defendants' statements about X Financial's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

