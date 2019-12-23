SEABRAS 1 BERMUDA LTD AND SEABRAS 1 USA, LLC ANNOUNCE PLAN TO IMPROVE FINANCIAL FUTURE

Boston, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seabras 1 Bermuda Ltd ("Parent") and Seabras 1 USA LLC ("OpCo" and, together with Parent, the "Companies") filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the "Filings"). The Filings were made to ensure an orderly process to effectuate a new restructuring plan for Parent, while ensuring that the Company's customers will continue to be served as usual. Upon emergence from this process, the Companies expect to be well-positioned to aggressively pursue their combined business plan independent of the overhang caused by Parent's current challenges.

Parent anticipates filing its proposed restructuring plan in the near term and working closely with its secured lenders to fashion a plan to address Parent's debt situation and emerge as a vibrant, healthy business. The Companies do not anticipate, nor do they wish to explore, any sale efforts through the processes contemplated by the Filings. The Companies expect to complete the process relating to the Filings within the next few months and to emerge within the second quarter of 2020, subject to all required approvals.

Seaborn Networks ("Seaborn"), being the operator of the Companies' business, is not part of the Filings and continues to be the operator of the Companies' business. Seaborn is not owned by the Companies, but Seaborn is one of the indirect shareholders of the Companies. Seaborn's work in this regard is not expected to be impacted by the Filings; and the Companies expect that Seaborn will continue to provide all SG&A and Operations & Engineering services for the Companies. Seaborn itself has no borrowed money indebtedness and is a healthy business. Through the Filings process, Seaborn's management and workforce is expected to remain as it is today.

Customers and suppliers should expect to work with all of the Companies' entities, and with Seaborn, as usual throughout the Filings process. The plan to be proposed by the Companies is not expected to contemplate any changes in business arrangements or activities for any of the Parent's subsidiaries, or for Seaborn, and all trade/vendor claims are expected to be paid in full. The Companies have also filed the customary motions as part of the Filings to compensate vendors as usual, maintain their usual programs for customers and partners, and otherwise operate their business as usual.

Additional information will be available via https://seabornnetworks.com/seabras-restructuring/

The Companies are advised in their restructuring by Bracewell LLP and Appleby.

ABOUT SEABRAS 1 BERMUDA LLC AND SEABRAS 1 USA LLC

Seabras 1 Bermuda LLC, and its wholly owned subsidiary Seabras 1 USA LLC, together with their other subsidiaries, are the owners of a fiber optic cable system between New York USA and Sao Paulo Brazil known as Seabras-1. Seabras-1 itself is fully operated by Seaborn Networks, a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems.

Bob Burns Bracewell LLP +1 212 508 6155 bob.burns@bracewell.com John Wasty Appleby +1 441 298 3206 jwasty@applebyglobal.com