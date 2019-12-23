San Juan Capistrano, CA, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Russell Sylte, a mindful leader, general manager of 17 years and Master PGA Professional, asked his team of 13 department heads & managers if they would like to extend the Prevo 13-Week Leadership Engagement Program for an additional 13-weeks.

The team unanimously agreed to not only participate, but they agreed to pay the additional fee personally as the line item was not in the current budget. Since, the club has agreed to invest into extending the program, understanding the importance of continued development of "Mindfulness Training" with the staff.

Russell explains, "When Craig Marshall & Rick Ladendorf, co-founders of the 7 Mindful-Living Habits™ and MindfulU.org, invited Hacienda to participate as a beta-site for the 13-Week Leadership Engagement Program, I asked my team for their feedback. Overwhelmingly the team discussed the merits of the program and agreed to participate."

Rick Ladendorf mentions, "Russell is a mindful person and has created a safe-learning environment where employees are free to express their opinions without fear of being criticized or losing their job. The club's employee culture encourages his team to be honest, open, genuine and vulnerable, which in-turn creates a member experience that is the envy of his peers. Most importantly, Hacienda's stellar reputation in the community helps with recruitment of new members & staff."

Rick adds, "Russell Sylte and his management team have set the bar when it comes to measuring employee engagement, satisfaction and loyalty and we look forward to collaborating with Russell and his mindful team."

Russell Sylte is a founding member of CLUB-M, a Mastermind Group and think-tank of industry leaders that include general managers, management companies, publishers, recruiters, educational leaders & industry associations. CLUB-M establishes standards & practices that help employers create purpose-driven and sustainable employee cultures that directly benefit the employer, the employee, the community and the industry.

PREVO provides education, ongoing-support and metrics for organizations nationwide. PREVO and CLUB-M are developing the framework for our proprietary "Mindful Quotient" (MQ) formula which can be used to measure & benchmark attitude. MQ is equal to the sum of Intelligence Quotient (IQ), Emotional Quotient (EQ) and the Adaptability Quotient (AQ).

As a yoga monk for 35 years, Craig Marshall has coached thousands of people on mindfulness & meditation practices. Also, Craig has developed deep and meaningful relationships with the Hacienda Management Team and says, "The Hacienda team has embraced mindfulness@work to help live more conscious, inspired and purpose-driven lives, at home and at work. This team understands the value of culture & community, are innovative & critical thinkers, have mastered change & transition and are all earning their certificate as Mindful Professionals (CMP)."

Russell and his 13-member management team, begin each weekly managers' meeting with a brief meditation, followed by 30 minutes of mindful discussion, led by Craig Marshall & Rick Ladendorf. Russell explains; "Certifying my team leaders as Mindful Professionals has taken all of us to a new level. Our team has never been so collaborative and creative, and we are breaking down departmental silos, reducing drama and making our club's vision a daily reality."

ABOUT HACIENDA GOLF CLUB

Hacienda Golf Club was born during the Golden Age of golf course architecture as a dream of turn-of-the-century oil millionaire Alphonso Bell. Before founding Bel-Air Country Club, which he located within his vast landholdings extending from what is now West Los Angeles to the Pacific Palisades, Bell founded Hacienda. Hacienda has a rich history in the world of Southern California golf. Prior to the recent golf course renovation project, the course record was held by Tiger Woods, who carded a 62 on his way to winning the SCGA Amateur Championship in 1994. Hacienda's first course record was held by Gene Sarazen, with a score of 70 in 1923. The Club is proud to be celebrating its 100th year in 2020!

ABOUT PREVO HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Prevo Health Solutions, Inc., is the executive producer of America's Healthiest Clubs™, MindfulU.org (January 2020 launch) and the 7 Mindful-Living Habits™. PREVO is the private club industry's premier mindful-living solutions provider. Our mission is to build a network of certified mindful professionals through education, coaching and certification programs. Our team consists of industry leaders, educators, health & fitness experts and workplace wellness professionals. For more information email info@prevohealth.com or call 888-321-1804.

Rick Ladendorf Prevo Health Solutions 9499335470 rladendorf@prevohealth.com