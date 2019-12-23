Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, December 30, 2019

Globe Newswire  
December 23, 2019 5:00am   Comments
Share:

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. ("NIO" or the "Company") (NYSE:NIO), a pioneer in China's premium electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Monday, December 30, 2019, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Standard Time on December 30, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on December 30, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437
International: +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
Conference ID: 6378226

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until January 7, 2020 07:59 AM ET:

United States: +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780
Conference ID: 6378226

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China's premium electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began the first deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NIO Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6908-3681
Email: ir@nio.com              

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com

Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com

Source: NIO

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo