IROBOT 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against iRobot Corporation - IRBT

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 22, 2019 -- Investors have until December 23, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), if they purchased the Company's securities between November 21, 2016 and October 22, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.



IRobot and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On October 22, 2019, post-market, the Company disclosed disappointing 3Q2019 financial results including cuts to the high end of its annual revenue forecast, from $1.25 billion to $1.21 billion; a roll back of price increases after a "suboptimal" customer response, and continuing significant increases of inventory levels. On this news, the price of iRobot's shares fell from $54.03 per share on October 22, 2019, to $49.06 per share on October 23, 2019 on unusually high trading volume.

The first-filed case is Miramar Firefighters' Pension Fund v. iRobot Corporation, et al., 1:19-cv-12536.

