Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IROBOT 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against iRobot Corporation - IRBT

Globe Newswire  
December 22, 2019 10:50pm   Comments
Share:

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 23, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), if they purchased the Company's securities between November 21, 2016 and October 22, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").  These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of iRobot and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-irbt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 23, 2019.

About the Lawsuits

IRobot and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On October 22, 2019, post-market, the Company disclosed disappointing 3Q2019 financial results including cuts to the high end of its annual revenue forecast, from $1.25 billion to $1.21 billion; a roll back of price increases after a "suboptimal" customer response, and continuing significant increases of inventory levels. On this news, the price of iRobot's shares fell from $54.03 per share on October 22, 2019, to $49.06 per share on October 23, 2019 on unusually high trading volume.

The first-filed case is Miramar Firefighters' Pension Fund v. iRobot Corporation, et al., 1:19-cv-12536.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo