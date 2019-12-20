Anagog to Participate in Hyper-Personalization and Privacy Panel at CES 2020 and Showcase Edge AI SDK at NRF 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anagog , a pioneer of on-device artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, will be exhibiting its Edge AI software development kit, JedAI , at CES 2020 , which is being held January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV and NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show , which is being held January 12-14, 2020 in New York, NY.



While at CES, Anagog's CEO, Ofer Tziperman, will be participating in the "Artificial Intelligence Meets Real World Shopping" panel on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. PT in Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, N253. Topics of discussion will include the retail market's current challenge of providing hyper-personalized experiences to customers without invading their privacy as well as potential solutions to this quandary.

At both events, Anagog will be exhibiting how companies can leverage real-time insights into consumers' behavior in the physical world to better understand and engage with their customers by delivering hyper-specific offerings. Anagog's patented Edge AI mobile technology, JedAI, empowers smart phones with the ability to understand a user's micro-segments (persona) and micro-moments (context) and therefore enables businesses to target customers with the right offer at the right time and place. Uniquely, since all data is collected and analyzed on the phone itself and remains independent from a third-party cloud, Anagog's solutions offer users unparalleled control over their privacy and personal information by allowing them to choose with whom and to what extent they share their data.

"We're very excited to be joining other industry leaders at CES in educating the market on the importance of balancing the growing demand for hyper-personalization within retail with every customer's right to personal privacy," said Gil Bolotin, Anagog's VP of Business Development North America. "Historically, these two values – personalization and privacy – have been at odds. But thanks to technological innovations like Edge AI, Anagog is at the forefront of eliminating this tradeoff with JedAI, which allows app users to receive personalized offerings in contextually relevant moments without sacrificing control of their data. We're looking forward to demonstrating how our solutions can help retail businesses become the ‘good guys' in the privacy debate by improving customer loyalty and customer lifetime value while exceeding current privacy regulations."

To learn more about Anagog's next-gen solutions that simultaneously improve personalization and privacy and to see a demonstration of JedAI, please visit Booth #3200 at CES in Las Vegas between January 7-10, Booth #7103 at NRF in New York between January 12-14, or contact info@anagog.com .

About Anagog

Anagog is the pioneer of on-device artificial intelligence solutions that turn mobile phones into smart digital extensions of their owners. Anagog's JedAI technology enables advanced Edge AI capabilities that do not require pulling any personal data outside the phone, hence fiercely protecting user's privacy. JedAI learns the user's unique profile on the smartphone itself and enables prediction of future activities and visits to places. Users can benefit from better personal and contextual services without being required to share any of their personal data. Anagog's technology was downloaded more than 25 million times globally and integrated into more than 100 mobile apps. For more information please visit: www.anagog.com

