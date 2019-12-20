Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Plantronics, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 13, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Plantronics, Inc. ("Plantronics" or the "Company") (NYSE: PLT ) investors who purchased securities between July 2, 2018 and November 5, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com

On November 5, 2019, the Company disclosed a $65 million reduction in channel inventory "by reducing sales to channel partners" and slashed its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue between $1.72 billion and $1.81 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $282 million and $323 million. Plantronics also reported that its Executive Vice President of Global Sales was leaving the Company.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $14.44 per share, or nearly 37%, to close at $25.00 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company's internal control over inventory levels was not effective; (3) that the Company had not adequately monitored inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches, where the new models would displace demand for aging products; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Plantronics securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 13, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

