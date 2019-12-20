Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action Against Baxter International Inc. (BAX), HEXO Corp. (HEXO) & The RealReal, Inc. (REAL)

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Class Period: February 21, 2019 - October 23, 2019

Deadline: January 24, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/bax

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain intra-Company transactions, undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains and losses, used foreign exchange rate conventions that were not in accordance with GAAP and enabled intra-Company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known; (2) Baxter lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (3) as a result, Baxter's financial statements were misstated and would likely require correction or amendment; (4) due to Baxter's internal investigation, it would not be able to file its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2019, with the SEC on a Form 10-Q in a timely manner; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Baxter's business and operations lacked a reasonable basis.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Class Period: January 25, 2019 - November 15, 2019

Deadline: January 27, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/hexo

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hexo's reported inventory was misstated as the Company was failing to write down or write off obsolete product that no longer had value; (2) Hexo was engaging in channel-stuffing in order to inflate its revenue figures and meet or exceed revenue guidance provided to investors; (3) Hexo was cultivating cannabis at its facility in Niagara, Ontario that was not appropriately licensed by Health Canada; and (4) as a result, Hexo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Class Period: RealReal securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2019 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering")

Deadline: January 24, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/real

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's employees received little training on how to spot fake items; (2) that the Company's strict quotas on its employees exacerbated product authentication issues; (3) that consequently, the potential for counterfeit or mislabeled items to make it through Company's authentication process was higher than disclosed; and (4) that, as a result, defendants' statements about RealReal's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.