SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Adamas" or the Company") (Nasdaq: ADMS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Adamas securities between August 8, 2017 and September 30, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/adms.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) managed care's acceptance of GOCOVRI; (2) the breadth of insurer coverage for GOCOVRI prescriptions; and (3) the impact of the Company's commercialization efforts. In addition, it is alleged that Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that health insurers were excluding GOCOVRI from their prescription formularies or requiring patients to use "step therapy" - i.e., making patients try immediate-release amantadine prior to covering GOCOVRI; (2) that the rapid increase in physicians prescribing GOCOVRI during the Class Period was not due to its efficacy; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Adamas's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Adamas you have until February 10, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



