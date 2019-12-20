Market Overview

Security National Financial Corporation Announces Stock Dividend

Globe Newswire  
December 20, 2019 8:00am   Comments
MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) announced today that on December 6, 2019, its Board of Directors has authorized a 5% stock dividend for stockholders of record on January 10, 2020. The stock dividend will be issued on February 7, 2020. 

Scott Quist, President and Chief Executive Officer of Security National Financial Corporation, stated: "We have been pleased with the growth of the Company this year with our book value growing to $10.53 per common share.  This is the Company's 31st consecutive year in declaring a 5% stock dividend. We find many of our stockholders are pleased with the stock dividend due to the options it affords for long-term appreciation or cash flow if they choose to sell the shares."

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

NEWS RELEASE
For Further Information Contact: Jeffrey R. Stephens
or Garrett S. Sill
Security National Financial Corporation
P.O. Box 57250
(Telephone) (801) 264-1060
(Fax) (801) 265-9882
Website:  www.securitynational.com

