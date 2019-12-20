Wessanen becomes Europe's first multinational B Corp food business

Wessanen, leader in organic and sustainable food, has proudly announced that all of its businesses have now earned B Corp certification; making it the first group-certified food company in Europe.

Each of Wessanen's businesses have undertaken B Corp's rigorous impact assessment against a set criteria to measure the company's current sustainability status and goals for the future.

Collectively, the Wessanen group has achieved a consolidated score of 91.7 points, which far exceeds the benchmark 80 points to earn the certification.

As part of the B Corp movement, Wessanen pledges to be a ‘Force for Good' and to deliver a positive social and environmental change through its pioneering brand portfolio. Committed to a mission of ‘connecting to nature', Wessanen aims to help people make choices that accelerate the transition to sustainable food and are better for people and planet.





Christophe Barnouin, CEO at Wessanen, says:

"To us B Corp is not only a certification, it is a reward for all the work and huge positive change we have gone through as a company over the years. I am very proud of what we have achieved as a company. It's totally due to the hard work and dedication of the team – from the organic products we make, the sustainable initiatives we take and the green energy we use in the company that makes us a force for good."





Nathan Gilbert, Executive Director at B Lab Europe, commented:

"We're thrilled to welcome Wessanen to the global community of Certified B Corporations. Wessanen has achieved this status after having certified various subsidiaries in previous years. Now having completed the full evaluation of the entire company, Wessanen's certification is a significant milestone as the first multinational food company to become a B Corp."

With its ambition to be a new kind of food company, Wessanen is focused on food that is healthy, organic and ethically produced, and to improving its environmental impact, from using renewable energy sources to becoming fully carbon neutral.

Each of the Wessanen companies are part of the growing B Corp movement which has over 3,000 Certified B Corporations from over 130 industries and 60 countries.





About Wessanen

Wessanen is a leading company in the European market for healthy and sustainable food. In our offices and production sites in six countries we employ around 1,350 people. Our purpose is ‘connect to nature' and we focus on organic, vegetarian, fair trade and nutritionally beneficial products. Our family of companies is committed to driving positive change in food in Europe. Our own brands include many pioneers and market leaders: Allos, Alter Eco, Bjorg, Bonneterre, Clipper, Destination, El Granero, Isola Bio, Kallø, Mrs Crimble's, Tartex, Whole Earth and Zonnatura.





About B Corp

Certified B Corporations meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, legally expand their corporate responsibilities to include consideration of stakeholder interests and build collective voice through the power of the unifying B Corporation brand. As of December 2019, there are more than 3,000 Certified B Corporations from over 130 industries and 60 countries.





About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement to redefine success in business so that all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the best for the world.

