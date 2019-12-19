Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Revision to December 2019 Distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash ETF

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today a revision to the December 2019 distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (NYSE:PSA) and Purpose US Cash ETF (TICKER:PSU).



The distribution for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF was revised to $0.0987 per unit, and the distribution for Purpose US Cash ETF was revised to US$0.1465 per unit. The ex-distribution date and record date was revised to December 31, 2019 for both ETFs.

The following table reflects the revised distribution rates per unit:

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Distribution per

Unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose High Interest

Savings ETF PSA $0.0987 12/31/2019 01/08/2020 Monthly Purpose US Cash ETF PSU.U US$0.1465 12/31/2019 01/08/2020 Monthly

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $8 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

