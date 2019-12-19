Market Overview

Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares; Sets Date for 2020 Annual Meeting

Globe Newswire  
December 19, 2019 4:50pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Apache Corporation ((NYSE, NASDAQ:APA) has declared the regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Feb. 21, 2020, to stockholders of record on Jan. 22, 2020, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.  

Apache's annual meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Central time Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel, 2001 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, Texas. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, March 16, 2020, are entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote the shares of Apache common stock held as of that date.

About Apache
Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Contacts    
     
Media:   (713) 296-7276  Castlen Kennedy
    Phil West
     
Investor:   (281) 302-2286  Gary Clark
     
Website:   www.apachecorp.com

