NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPX: NECB) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about February 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2020.



NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank. NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates six full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches Massachusetts and a loan production office in New City, New York.