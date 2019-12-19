NACD Opens Call for Nominations for 2020 NACD Directorship 100®

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 corporate board members, today issued its annual call for nominations for the 2020 NACD Directorship 100. Honors are comprised of the B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award, Director of the Year, and the Directorship 100. This year, the Director of the Year honor will be expanded from one to three categories to recognize excellence on public, private, and nonprofit boards.



Now in its 14th year, the NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors and governance professionals who have demonstrated excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage, and integrity. This year's honorees will be featured in NACD Directorship magazine's May/June issue and celebrated at a black-tie gala on June 24, 2020, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The 2019 honorees include these outstanding directors:

B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award : Lester L. Lyles, chairman, USAA; director, Battelle Memorial Institute, Dayton Power and Light, General Dynamics, KBR





Lester L. Lyles, chairman, USAA; director, Battelle Memorial Institute, Dayton Power and Light, General Dynamics, KBR Director of the Year: Dana L. Evan, director, Box, Domo, Farfetch, Proofpoint, Survey Monkey





Dana L. Evan, director, Box, Domo, Farfetch, Proofpoint, Survey Monkey Directorship 100 Hall of Fame Dennis Beresford, former director, Doosan Infracore, Fannie Mae, Kimberly-Clark, Legg-Mason, National Service Industries, WorldCom; former chair, Financial Accounting Standards Board Janet Hill, director, Carlyle Group, Dean Foods, Esquire Bank; former director, Houghton Mifflin, Progressive, Security Capital Group, Sprint, Storage USA, Wendy's



To submit nominations, please visit directorship100.NACDonline.org/nominations. Nominations will be accepted now through February 1, 2020. Honorees are chosen by an independent selection committee and then ratified by the NACD board of directors.

For a full list of the 2019 NACD Directorship 100 honorees, visit directorship100.NACDonline.org/nominations.

To learn more about the 2019 NACD Directorship 100, including sponsorship opportunities, visit NACDonline.org/directorship100.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit NACDonline.org.

