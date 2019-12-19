Zephyr Real Estate's Chris Backer Is Marin Association of Realtors New President

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month at the 100th Marin Association of Realtors Installation Luncheon and Awards Ceremony, Chris Backer was installed as President of Marin Realtors. Backer has been a top-producing realtor at Zephyr's Marin office ever since it opened in 2015.



His first speech as President began with the year in review including the hiring of a new CEO for the Association and an outline of the key steps the Association is taking to rebrand in its 100th year. The organization's new name will be Marin Realtors, which will be launched in January 2020. Backer's speech was well received with lengthy applause from the 200+ agents in attendance.

Backer has a strong background in the legal aspects of real estate and is committed to providing excellent representation to his clients and creating a pleasant and successful transaction. He is a Bay Area native, and attended U.C. Davis. He enjoys hiking, snowboarding, fly-fishing, golf, and all outdoor activities. He is an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants as well as all the Bay Area professional sports team, although he is always quick to point out that the Giants are his favorite.

He volunteers on various Boards of Directors including Marin Realtors, California Association of Realtors, and the UC Davis Young Alumni Board of the College of Letters and Science. In these roles, he advocates for local and statewide private property rights on the Realtor boards, as well as mentoring new alumni from UC Davis in the Bay Area.

"Chris is a natural leader who leads by example. He is highly regarded by his clients, peers and colleagues," commented Jenn Pfeiffer, Sales Manager for Zephyr's Marin regional office. "He is a vital part of our team, and we are delighted to congratulate him on his new position with Marin Realtors."

He may be reached at chris@chrisbacker.com or 415.729.4139.

Marin Realtors provides advocacy, education and ethics resolution services to 1,400 REALTORS® who work in 240 real estate offices across the county. The Association was founded in 1920, and is headquartered in San Rafael.

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

