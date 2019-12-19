Immuneering Appoints Scott Barrett, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation today announced the appointment of Scott Barrett, M.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Barrett brings nearly three decades of experience as a board-certified medical oncologist, clinical researcher and industry executive.



"We are delighted to welcome Scott during this exciting time of growth at Immuneering," said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., MBA, co-founder and chief executive officer of Immuneering. "Scott is an accomplished clinician with an impressive track record of advancing multiple oncology programs through clinical development to approval. His contributions will add significant value as we endeavor to advance Immuneering's drug programs toward the clinic."

Dr. Barrett added, "I'm very excited to be joining the Immuneering team. While traditional drug development has generated significant advancements in medicine, the process has to date proven ineffective for identifying treatments for many aspects of disease. It is also lengthy, expensive and fraught with significant risks. Immuneering's technology has the potential to truly transform drug design and introduce new and pioneering solutions for both physicians and patients."

Prior to joining Immuneering, Dr. Barrett was the global medical affairs lead for Targeted Therapeutics at Incyte Pharmaceuticals, where he oversaw the strategic development of the company's pipeline of targeted anti-cancer agents across both early and registrational-stage clinical trials. Before Incyte, Dr. Barrett served as senior director of clinical development for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he provided strategic direction to the clinical team of on-study treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory, indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (r/r NHL). Additionally, he served as medical monitor and clinical oncology lead for all of Infinity's NHL studies.

Prior to Infinity, Dr. Barrett was director of clinical development of the Oncology Product Creations Unit for Eisai Pharmaceuticals Inc., and also served as the medical director of Oncology for Janssen Division of Johnson & Johnson Inc. Prior to his industry experience, Dr. Barrett spent 15 years treating patients as a senior partner of academic group practices affiliated with Beth Israel Hospital in New York, N.Y., Crouse Memorial Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. and James P. Wilmot Cancer Center of Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.

Dr. Barrett earned his Bachelor of Arts in natural sciences as a Beneficial Hodson scholar from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. Following his bachelor's degree, he earned his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine. Dr. Barrett then completed his residency in internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Dr. Barrett completed his fellowship in medical oncology from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, N.Y.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering leverages more than a decade of leadership in bioinformatics to develop new medicines unlikely to be found by traditional drug discovery methods. Its current pipeline of drug candidates is focused on treating aspects of disease that have eluded conventional approaches, including cancer cachexia and metastasis. Utilizing its proprietary Disease Cancelling Technology, the company engineers medicines that reverse a disease signal across many relevant genes. Immuneering's technologies have proven exceptionally rapid and capital efficient in creating its pipeline. Concurrent with its internal programs, the company provides unparalleled computational biology services to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

