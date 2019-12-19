Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Security Innovation Running "Hack Through the Holidays" Event to build cyber security skills

Globe Newswire  
December 19, 2019 10:10am   Comments
Share:

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, a leader in software security assessment and training,  announced today that it will be running its annual Web site  hacking challenge to anyone who wants to think like an attacker during the holiday season.

A primary goal of Security Innovation's Hack Through the Holidays event is to educate users about the benefits of  hands-on "learn by doing" platforms to hone real world skills.  Unique to the industry, CMD+CTRL cyber range features intentionally vulnerable Web sites where players compete to find vulnerabilities, score points, move up the leaderboard, and win prizes. Unlike many holiday promotions, there are no strings attached: no credit cards, commitments, or software to download.

This year's tournament features InstaFriends, a social media site that offers 55 challenges of varying difficulty level including SQL injection, vertical & horizontal authentication bypass, and crypto challenges. You can escalate privilege to gain admin power,  manipulate other users' timelines, and alter privacy settings.

Videos, blogs, and other getting started assets will help those with limited to no security background. 

Summary Details:

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION
Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company's flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range, is the industry's only simulated Web site environment designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the software layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Security Innovation Media Contact:
Maureen Robinson
mrobinson@securityinnovation.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo