Dream Industrial REIT December 2019 Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
December 19, 2019 9:09am   Comments
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR) today announced its December 2019 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The December distribution will be payable on January 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2019.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. To date, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 209 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 21.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT
Brian PaulsÂ  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Lenis Quan
Chief Executive OfficerÂ  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Chief Financial Officer
416-365-2365Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  416-365-2353
bpauls@dream.caÂ  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â lquan@dream.ca

