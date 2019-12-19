Market Overview

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Announces December 2019 Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
December 19, 2019
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX:DRA) ("Dream Alternatives") today announced its December 2019 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The December distribution will be payable on January 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2019.Â 

Dream Alternatives provides investors with access to an exceptional portfolio of real estate development opportunities and alternative assets that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of Dream Alternatives are to build and maintain a growth-oriented portfolio, provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax efficient basis, and grow and reposition the portfolio to increase NAV per Unit over time. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca

For further information, please contact:

DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST

Pauline Alimchandani Kim Lefever
Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations
(416) 365-5992 (416) 365-6339
palimchandani@dream.ca klefever@dream.ca

