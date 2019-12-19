Jason Herman Insurance Agency Selects Applied to Digitally Transform

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Jason Herman Insurance Agency has selected Applied Digital Agency® software to digitally transform their business. Leveraging Applied Epic®, Jason Herman Insurance Agency will automate operations and seamlessly connect to insurers with integrated market access technology. The agency will also integrate customer service software including a customer self-service portal and mobile apps to deliver a digital customer experience.

In April 2018, Nationwide announced its intention to shift to an independent agency distribution model over the next two years. As one of those agencies, Jason Herman Insurance Agency understood they needed to digitally transform their business to gain a competitive advantage as they moved to become an independent.

"When we transitioned from a captive agency to independent, we needed to find digital technology that would enable us to operate efficiently and keep us ahead of the competition," said Jason R. Herman, owner, Jason Herman Insurance Agency. "Applied Digital Agency will enable our agency to expand our market access, streamlines sales and services, and provide 24/7, connected customer experience."

Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance agencies to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. The application provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within an agency to more effectively manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, market appetite search, quoting, financial accounting, and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business. Applied Epic offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and delivers internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to drive greater efficiencies and business value. The scalable software architecture provides agencies with multiple global locations the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

Applied Cloud® is the world's largest purpose-built cloud platform designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied's cloud platform provides operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centers. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing agents' investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes. Today, more than 100,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security and deliver cost savings.

Applied CSR24® is the industry's leading cloud-based client self-service software for independent insurance agencies to meet today's insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information. The agency-branded online customer portal provides insured's 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments, liability certificates and other insurance documents. Additionally, a mobile app extension of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured, provides agencies the industry's first native, agency-branded mobile application to provide mobile customer self-service via iOS or Android smartphone devices. The portal and mobile app seamlessly integrate with brokerage management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing agents to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, Applied CSR24 enables agencies to increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

Applied Mobile® is a purpose-built app that enables insurance agency staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile device. The native mobile app allows users to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information, add prospects, create and manage activities, automate sales operations, and offers risk assessment tools that enable producers to accurately sell more lines of business. On-demand access to client and prospect information via Applied Mobile enables users to conduct more business outside the agency and deliver better service to clients with a single, up-to-date view of client and business information.

"As more captive agents are moving to the independent model, digital technology will play a pivotal role in enabling growth for their businesses," said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. "Applied's Digital Agency software will allow Jason Herman Insurance Agency to realize the benefits of automation and a premier customer experience through connectivity."

