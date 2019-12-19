Market Overview

Kezar Life Sciences Enhances Clinical Expertise with the Appointment of Elizabeth Garner, MD, MPH to its Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
December 19, 2019 7:00am   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmune disease and cancer, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Garner, MD, MPH to its Board of Directors. Dr. Garner is currently the Chief Medical Officer of ObsEva SA.

"Beth's addition to the board brings a wealth of clinical development, regulatory, and medical affairs experience," said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chairman of the Board at Kezar. "She has made significant contributions to the biotechnology industry, especially in advancing treatments for women's health, and her expertise will prove extremely valuable in the boardroom. On behalf of Kezar and the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Beth and look forward to working with her."

Dr. Garner added, "I'm thrilled to join Kezar's Board of Directors at this pivotal time for the company as we advance two highly novel and compelling programs in areas of high unmet medical need.  I hope to make a positive and lasting impact on Kezar as we work to provide meaningful clinical benefit to patients where limited treatment options exist."

Dr. Garner brings over a decade of pharmaceutical development experience to Kezar's board, holding roles of increasing strategic responsibility in large and small companies, including Merck, Abbott (AbbVie), Myriad Genetics, and Agile Therapeutics developing deep expertise in clinical trial design and execution. She joined ObsEva as Chief Medical Officer in July 2019, and she was previously Chief Medical Officer at Agile Therapeutics, where she led the company's clinical development, regulatory, and medical affairs strategies and presented and moderated the company's successful 2019 FDA Advisory Committee. Prior to her tenure at Agile, Dr. Garner was Vice President, Medical Affairs, Women's Health/Preventive Care at Myriad Genetics. Earlier in her pharmaceutical career, she oversaw all clinical aspects of the global Phase 3 endometriosis development program for Orilissa® at Abbott Laboratories, and while at Merck Research Labs she was the core presenter for the 2010 FDA Gardasil® Advisory Committee Meeting. Dr. Garner was a 2019 awardee of the PharmaVoice 100 most inspiring individuals in the life-sciences industry.

Dr. Garner received joint M.D. and M.P.H degrees from Harvard Medical School and the Harvard School of Public Health. She was trained in obstetrics and gynecology at Brigham and Women's/Massachusetts General Hospitals and completed a fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Brigham and Women's and Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Prior to entering the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Garner had several years of experience in academic clinical practice, basic science research in ovarian cancer, and teaching and mentorship at Harvard Medical School. She is also an author on numerous peer-reviewed scientific papers.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), lupus nephritis (LN), dermatomyositis (DM), polymyositis (PM), autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).  Additionally, Kezar has nominated KZR-261 as its first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from its protein secretion program and is undergoing IND-enabling studies for the program. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.    

CONTACT:
Celia Economides
SVP, Strategy & External Affairs
ceconomides@kezarbio.com

